Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading Down 24.2%

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) shares traded down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC upgraded Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile
Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.
Read More
