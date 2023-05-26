Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading Down 24.2%

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Rating) shares traded down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

