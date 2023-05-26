Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Trading Down 24.2%

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELYGet Rating) shares traded down 24.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry.

