Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ReNew Energy Global Plc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

