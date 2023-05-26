Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.89.

EDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,219. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

