Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 71,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.55. 1,142,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,307. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

