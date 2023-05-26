Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.83 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

