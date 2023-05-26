Education Foundation Schuler Acquires 1,307,931 Shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Education Foundation Schuler acquired 1,307,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $797,837.91. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,936,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,671,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 8,305,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. BIOLASE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,887 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.