Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 13,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
