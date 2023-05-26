Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 13,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

