Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.48

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $182.48 and last traded at $179.58, with a volume of 644195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

