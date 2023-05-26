Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 612.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $182.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

