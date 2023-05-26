Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $166.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

