Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $181.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.75.

EXP opened at $166.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

