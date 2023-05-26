Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack Sells 28,030 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.18. The company had a trading volume of 236,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

