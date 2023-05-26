Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Up 421.1% in May

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

