Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.22-$0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of DT stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $49.65. 448,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,753. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $50.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,992.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

