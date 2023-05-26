Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 178.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

DLNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

