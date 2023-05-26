Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 3%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.73. 484,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,101,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on BROS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

