dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of DOTD stock traded up GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 89.28 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 79,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.46. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.10 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,220.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

