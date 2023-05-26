Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.27) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $323-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.97 million. Domo also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.11)-$(0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $12.98. 1,103,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Domo has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $79.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 47,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $684,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $72,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

