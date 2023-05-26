Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0712 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and $163.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00328181 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013268 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,509,206,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
