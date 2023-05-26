Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Nomura started coverage on Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Disco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Disco has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.13.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also

