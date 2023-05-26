Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCSY. Nomura started coverage on Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Disco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Disco has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.13.
About Disco
DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.
