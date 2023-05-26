Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,208 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,080,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 97,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

