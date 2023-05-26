DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

DICE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DICE opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Judice sold 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $499,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 154,210 shares worth $5,611,071. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,422,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

