Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 1,654

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.34) to GBX 1,780 ($22.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.84) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.15) to GBX 1,350 ($16.79) in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of FRNWF opened at $10.00 on Monday. Future has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.