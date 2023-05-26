Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,654

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,621 ($32.60) to GBX 1,654 ($20.57) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTR. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.34) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.14) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.22) to GBX 2,040 ($25.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,498.40 ($18.64).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 767 ($9.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 762 ($9.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,062 ($25.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,068.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,293.10. The company has a market cap of £927.00 million, a PE ratio of 767.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.02) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,590.32). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

