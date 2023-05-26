Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $36.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,188 shares of company stock worth $1,817,565. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

