Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.25. 25,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

