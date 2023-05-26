Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $517.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.

DE stock opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.18 and its 200 day moving average is $408.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

