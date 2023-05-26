Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $517.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
DE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $443.86.
Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
DE stock opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.18 and its 200 day moving average is $408.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.