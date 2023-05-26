Dawn Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $38.47 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $38.47 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

