Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,040 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

