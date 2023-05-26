Davis Selected Advisers Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,820 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

