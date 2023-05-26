Davis Selected Advisers Sells 630 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JCI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,542. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

