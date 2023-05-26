Davis Selected Advisers Sells 3,875,539 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,875,539 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.32% of JD.com worth $248,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 6,051,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258,360. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

