Davis Selected Advisers Sells 3,875,539 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,875,539 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.32% of JD.com worth $248,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.
JD.com Trading Up 2.0 %
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JD.com Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
