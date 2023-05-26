Davis Selected Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.52. 1,997,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

