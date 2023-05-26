Davis Selected Advisers Has $689.09 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,801,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622,797 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 4.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $689,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 520,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 115,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 5,682,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,835,141. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.