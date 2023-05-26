Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,391 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 1.32% of Noah worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 20.3% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Noah by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

NOAH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $21.98.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

