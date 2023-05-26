Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 865,707 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,905,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,707 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $62,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,473. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

