Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,683. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.