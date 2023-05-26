Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,193.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.