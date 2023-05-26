Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,193.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $18.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

