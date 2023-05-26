Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 334.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

