Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Down 6.1 %

Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,485. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.