Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Short Interest Update

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Down 6.1 %
Curtiss Motorcycles stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 90,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,485. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curtiss Motorcycles (CMOT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.