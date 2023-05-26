Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

