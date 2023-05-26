Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $111.09

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.09 and last traded at $111.38, with a volume of 1043973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.