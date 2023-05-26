Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.72 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $4.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

