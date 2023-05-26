Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading Down 2.9%

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). Approximately 43,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 48,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Creightons Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Beautiful Brunette, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.