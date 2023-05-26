Creditcoin Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000734 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008459 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

