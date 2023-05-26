Creditcoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $67.91 million and $20.10 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00008176 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

