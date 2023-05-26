Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 9,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.6156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $19.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter.

