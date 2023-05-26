Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 9,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.6156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $19.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.02%.
