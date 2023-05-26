Credit Suisse Group Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 326,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,609,000 after buying an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.