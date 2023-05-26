Credit Suisse Group Boosts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 220

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.74) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JDSPY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.30) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 210 ($2.61) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

