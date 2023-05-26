Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Planning owned about 4.78% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,796,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

