Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $988,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after buying an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Trimble by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

Trimble Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 419,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

